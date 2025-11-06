Vaishali (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Amid the ongoing first phase of Bihar assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union Minister Nityanand Rai urged people to "celebrate the Loktantra ka Mahaparv (democracy's big festival)" and contribute to the festival of democracy with great enthusiasm.

"All of us should celebrate the festival of democracy with great enthusiasm. Today, voting for the first phase of Bihar Election is taking place. We urge all voters to vote and celebrate this 'Loktantra Ka Mahaparv'," the Union Minister told press persons after casting his vote.

Union Minister Rai, along with his wife Amita Rai cast their vote at a polling both in Hajipur area in Bihar's Vaishali district. Rai himself has previously represented the Hajipur assembly constituency as an MLA until he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ujiapur parliamentary constituency in 2014.

"I pray that the people definitely vote, and celebrate with full enthusiasm. Bihar is the mother of democracy, this is where democracy started, so that is why people celebrate this festival with enthusiasm," he added.

Hajipur constituency is seeing a triangular contest between BJP candidate Awadesh Kumar Singh, RJD candidate Deo Kumar Chaurasia, and Jan Suraaj candidate Pratibha Sinha.

Hajipur constituency is currently held by incumbent Awadesh Singh of the BJP, who won the 2020 elections with 85,552 votes, winning with a margin of nearly 3 thousand votes. The constituency has been a stronghold of the BJP since 2000. Nityanand Rai himself has represented the constituency between 200-2010, handing over the reins to Awadhesh Singh in 2014 following the election of Rai in the Parliament.

The first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar commenced today at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

In the 2020 polling took place in, three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition won 110.

Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, the BJP bagged 74, the RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

