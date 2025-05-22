Panaji (Goa) [India], May 22 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the statues of Acharya Charaka and Sage Susruta installed at Raj Bhavan, Goa, on Thursday. State Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present.

Acharya Charaka is regarded as the father of Ayurveda, and Sage Susruta as the father of surgery.

Also Read | Capital Jewish Museum Shooting: 2 Staff Members of Israeli Embassy Killed in Firing in Washington DC, Video Shows Suspect Shouting 'Free, Free Palestine'.

"Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the statues of Acharya Charaka - 'Father of Ayurveda' and Sage Susruta - 'Father of Surgery' at Raj Bhavan...This is a very unique program," Chief Minister Sawant told reporters.

"The tourists will surely see the Vaman Vriksha Kala Udyan (Bonsai Garden) and statues of Acharya Charaka and Sage Susruta," he added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to officials, the Goa Raj Bhavan has emerged as an eco-friendly model by implementing various schemes for the protection of nature. For the last three years, Raj Bhavan has started various gardens on the campus of Raj Bhavan, namely Orchid Poly House, Jack Fruit Garden, Bio-Digestor Plant, Vaman Vriksha Kala Udyan, Aushadi Vatika, etc..

Besides, Raj Bhavan started a 'Gaushala' in the name of the Prime Minister, on his birthday and through this effort, protecting "Swetakapila" cows. Goa Raj Bhavan received appreciation from all walks of life on these new initiatives, said Sanjeev C Gauns Dessai, Secretary to the Governor.

The Secretary further informed that as a part of the Vaman Vriksha Kala Udyan (Bonsai Garden) and Indian Medicinal Heritage, bronze statues of Acharya Charaka (Father of Ayurveda) and Sage Sushruta (Father of Surgery) are designed and installed in the lawns/garden of Raj Bhavan.

These two were brilliant physicians of ancient India, and the two books, the Charaka Samhita and Sushrata Samhita, authored by them are renowned and in use even today for their deep knowledge and comprehension of medicine. Sage Sushruta, also known as the Father of Surgery, was not only a well-known medical practitioner in India but also across the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)