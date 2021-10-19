New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed anguish on Tuesday at the loss of lives due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand and urged people to follow the instructions issued by the local authorities for their safety.

Incessant rains have claimed 28 lives in the hill state with the Kumaon region being the worst hit. Nainital remains cut off from rest of the state.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand. My condolences to the bereaved families.

"As the rescue operations are underway, I urge people to stay safe and follow the instructions issued by the local authorities," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

