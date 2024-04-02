Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): A wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 30,000 on his head, was arrested afrer a brief exchange of fire in Kanpur, police said.

The wanted criminal was identified as Akash Poshta, police informed.

The officers said after receiving a tip-off from sources that the wanted criminal had been spotted, a police team rushed to nab him on Monday late at night.

"The criminal tried to escape as our team asked him to stop and opened fire. Our officers retaliated in self-defence. The criminal sustained a bullet injury to his left leg during the exchange of fire," Vijendra Dwivedi, ADCP, West Kanpur, said.

An illegal pistol and live cartridges were recovered from the accused, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

