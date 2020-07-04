Noida (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) An alleged criminal wanted in at least half a dozen cases, including robbery and attempted murder, was injured in an exchange of fire with the police in Greater Noida on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place when the accused was intercepted by officials from the local Dadri police station near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway early on Saturday, the officials said.

"The accused, Irshad, was fleeing on a motorcycle when the cross-firing broke out and he got shot in the leg in retaliatory action by the police. He has been involved in at least six criminal cases in which FIRs have been registered,” a police spokesperson said.

The injured accused was sent to a nearby hospital and later taken into police custody, while further proceedings in the case are underway, the spokesperson added.

A country-made pistol was seized from his possession and his motorcycle has been impounded, the police said.

