Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused BJP State President BY Vijayendra of trying to bribe Anwar Manippady, the former Minority Commission Chairman with Rs 150 crore to suppress investigations into Waqf property encroachments.

Siddaramaiah also called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

In a post on X, Siddarmaiah also claimed that Anwar Manippady had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this corruption. "Shocking revelations! Anwar Manippady, the former Minority Commission Chairman under the BJP government, has exposed that @BYVijayendra tried to bribe him with Rs150 crore to suppress investigations into Wakf property encroachments. Anwar Manippady has directly written to PM Narendra Modi about this corruption," the Karnataka CM wrote in a post on X.

"Anwar Manippady had publicly stated that Vijayendra visited his house during B.S. Yediyurappa's tenure as CM and offered Rs 150 crore to keep silent about the Wakf property encroachment report. He has further stated that Anwar sent Vijayendra out of his house and reported this incident to PM @narendramodi and the BJP President," he added.

Siddaramaiah further questioned PM Modi's "Na khaunga, na khane doonga" promise saying that his silence on this allegation raises several questions. He also slammed the Karnataka BJP leaders, stating that the party has turned Karnataka into its "ATM."

"What happened to Modi's grand "Na khaunga, na khane doonga" promise? His silence on this explosive allegation raises suspicions and several questions. Why is the BJP leadership shielding Vijayendra and others involved in the Wakf property loot?" he said.

"The BJP, under Yediyurappa and Bommai, was already notorious for issuing record notices related to Wakf properties. Now, with these bribery allegations and Vijayendra's rising role in the BJP despite serious charges, it's evident that Karnataka has become the BJP's ATM," Siddaramaiah added.

He further claimed that Basangouda Patil Yatnal's allegation that he paid Rs 2,000 crore to secure his father BS Yediyurappa's Chief Ministership, combined with the Wakf property loot, suggests a pattern of rampant corruption within the BJP.

"Basangouda Patil Yatnal himself accused Vijayendra of paying Rs 2,000 crore to secure his father Yediyurappa's Chief Ministership. Combine this with the Wakf property loot, and a pattern of rampant corruption within the BJP unfolds. From COVID procurement scams to Wakf property looting, skeletons are tumbling out of the BJP's closet in Karnataka. Instead of answering these allegations, BJP is resorting to baseless accusations against our leaders to divert attention," he said.

Siddaramaiah also asked PM Modi to order an inquiry led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into these allegations.

"PM Modi must break his silence and order a CBI inquiry into these allegations immediately! The people of Karnataka deserve answers, not cover-ups," he said.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge accused PM Modi of selectively targeting the state government while ignoring corruption allegations within his own party. "PM @narendramodi makes speeches on a non-existent Excise Department transfer scam by Govt of Karnataka in Maharashtra, but remains silent when his own party MLAs and spokespersons accuse their State BJP President BY Vijendra, of massive corruption by officially writing to him," he said.

"Former Minority Commission Chairman, Anwar Manippady is saying that the State BJP is conniving with all party leaders to suppress his WAKF report and even offered him a bribe. The BJP needs to come clean on their party spokesperson's statement," he added.

The Karnataka Minister argued that the BJP's actions have deviated from PM Modi's "Na Khaunga, Na Khaane Dunga" slogan to "Sab Milke Khaaenge."

"Na Khaunga, Na Khaane Dunga" has now become "Sab Milke Khaaenge." A little for BJP State leadership and a little for the Central Leadership," he said. (ANI)

