Mumbai, December 14: A shocking incident of assault has come to light from Mumbai, where a 28-year-old autorickshaw driver allegedly assaulted a police constable in the city. The incident came to light after the police arrested the accused for attacking the Mumbai Police constable with a paver block in Powai late on Thursday night, December 13.

The alleged attack occurred when traffic police stopped the autorickshaw drier for rash driving on Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). According to a report in Mid-day, the traffic police suspected the driver to be under the influence of alcohol and asked him to undergo a breathalyzer test. Once it was confirmed that the accused had consumed alcohol, the traffic police alerted the Powai police, who immediately reached the spot. Mumbai: Police Arrest Man in Connection with Pilot’s Alleged Suicide in Powai.

The accused started resisting and misbehaving when one of the constables, Chintaman Belkar, tried to escort him into the police van. Post this, the accused picked up a paver block and allegedly attacked Belkar, thereby injuring the police constable. Soon after he attacked the constable, cops took the auto-rickshaw driver into custody. Mumbai Shocker: Man Masturbates in Taxi Shared by Female College Student, Disgusting Video Surfaces.

The accused, identified as Manoh Chauhan, has been booked for obstructing a public servant from performing his duty and causing injury. An officer from Powai Police Station said that the accused driver is a resident of Bhiwandi.

