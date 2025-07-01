Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Monsoon has arrived in India eight days before the expected time and moderate to heavy rainfall is experienced in many parts. Due to this water level increase in rivers and water logging is seen in several low-lying areas, putting the authorities on alert.

In Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, the water level of the Ganga river is rising, and teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police have issued appeals to the public to stay in safe areas as continuous rainfall has led to an increase in the water levels of the river.

In Rishikesh, the Ganga river is currently flowing just below the warning mark of 1.38 cm, following heavy rainfall.

Following this situation, rescue teams have been placed on alert. The administration is continuously patrolling the sensitive areas in Rishikesh, Muni Ki Reti and Laxman Jhula areas. Officials are regularly monitoring the situation and advising people to remain cautious.

Speaking to ANI, Head Constable of the Water Police, Harish, said, "Teams have been deployed in sensitive areas and people have been alerted. We are also making announcements at the Triveni Ghat."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The alert comes amid continued monsoon activity, with widespread rainfall affecting most parts of the state.

Earlier, three gates of Baglihar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Ramban district were opened on Monday as water levels in the Chenab River continued to rise following incessant rainfall in the region, officials said.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), in coordination with the local administration, issued advisories warning about the increasing water level.

As a precaution, river rafting activities have been suspended, and authorities are monitoring the situation. Residents living in low-lying areas along the Chenab River, including Talwada, Kansi Patta, Thanpal, Chinka, Gujrkothi, and Jendi, have been alerted. The administration has stepped up patrolling and advised people to stay away from riverbanks and ensure their livestock are moved to safer places. (ANI)

