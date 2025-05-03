Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 3 (ANI): An all-party meeting was held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini regarding the ongoing water sharing dispute between Haryana and Punjab, on Saturday in which a resolution was unanimously passed in the meeting urging the Punjab government to implement, without conditions, the decisions of the BBMB technical committee.

During the meeting, the leaders demanded that the "inhumane, unjust, illegal, and unconstitutional ban" on Haryana's share of water be lifted immediately.

State Cabinet Ministers Anil Vij, Ranbir Gangwa, Shyam Singh Rana, Shruti Choudhry, BJP state president, Mohan Lal Badoli.

While from the Congress party, former Haryana Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the state president, Udaybhan, from INLD, state president, Rampal Majra and MLA, Aditya Devilal and from JJP, former Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala and former MLA, Amarjeet Dhanda and from Aam Aadmi Party, Sushil Gupta, Krishan Jamalpur from BSP and Omprakash from CPI (M) and Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar attended the all-party meeting.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi gave a detailed presentation regarding the data on water distribution during the past 10 years. Later, during discussions on the ongoing water dispute, all the leaders expressed concern over the emerging drinking water crisis in Haryana and described Punjab's act of withholding Haryana's share of water as unconstitutional.

All leaders unanimously stated that they stand firm with the Haryana government in ensuring the state gets its rightful share of water.

All leaders also unanimously said that Punjab does not respect the federal structure. While Haryana has always maintained a positive approach toward all agreements, Punjab has worked to reject such agreements. Even now, the Punjab government is engaging in misleading propaganda and taking unconstitutional steps by blocking Haryana's share of drinking water in an attempt to gain political mileage.

While presenting the resolution, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, "We resolve to stand united in safeguarding Haryana's rightful share of water and ensuring the early construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. Together, we are prepared to pursue all necessary legal avenues and undertake every possible political effort at both the state and central levels to protect the interests of Haryana."

He further appealed to the citizens of both Haryana and Punjab to uphold peace and mutual harmony, urging them to stay vigilant against the misleading narratives of self-serving elements seeking to create discord.

All party leaders unanimously endorsed the Chief Minister's resolution and affirmed their unwavering support, declaring that they stand firmly with the government and shoulder to shoulder with the Chief Minister on this vital issue.

While addressing the press conference after chairing the all-party meeting, Chief Minister Saini strongly criticised the Punjab government, stating that after refusing to construct the SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link) canal and effectively seizing irrigation water, Punjab is now engaging in an unconstitutional act by obstructing drinking water meant for the people of Haryana.

He emphasised that all options remain open for the Haryana government to secure its rightful share of water.

He said that, according to available information, Punjab has even convened a special Vidhan Sabha session on the water issue.

"The Haryana government is reviewing all such developments with seriousness," CM Saini said.

He said that a future course of action, whether approaching the Central Government or convening a special session of the Haryana Assembly, will be decided in due course of time.

Terming water as the shared property of the nation, the Chief Minister said, Haryana and Punjab are brothers.

"The Punjab government's attempt to mislead people for political gain is highly condemnable. The common public, whether in Haryana or Punjab, should not suffer due to this issue," the CM said.

Responding to a provocative statement made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, CM Saini said that not only the Haryana government but all political party leaders unanimously condemn such remarks.

"We must move forward inspired by the teachings of our Gurus, with mutual respect and harmony, not political opportunism," he said.

The Chief Minister, while taking a dig at the Punjab Chief Minister, said, CM Mann is unconstitutionally attempting to block Haryana's water.

"This water belongs to the entire nation. During the partition of India, water was divided between India and Pakistan. Subsequently, it was divided among the states. Water, therefore, is not the sole property of any one state," he added.

He further said that the issue is not as severe as the Mann government is portraying it to be.

The Chief Minister also shared factual data showing that in past years of low dam levels, such as 2016 through 2019, Haryana received its share without dispute.

"Ironically, the current water level is higher than in those years, yet Haryana is being denied even its minimal requirement. In 2019, when the water level was 1623 feet, 0.553 MAF of water had to be discharged as excess. This shows that water must be released from the dam to make space for monsoon rainwater. Each year, about 8500 cusecs of water are typically received. The states' demands change every 15 days and are decided by BBMB's technical committee," he said.

CM Saini shared that on April 26, he had informed Bhagwant Mann over the phone that BBMB's technical committee had, on April 23, decided to release water to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

"However, Punjab's officials were not implementing this. CM Mann assured me he would direct his officers immediately to comply. When nothing was done by 2 PM on April 27, I even wrote a letter to the Punjab Chief Minister informing him of the facts. Shockingly, my letter went unanswered for 48 hours. Instead, the Chief Minister released a video for political gain, disregarding the facts and misleading the public," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister shared that Haryana's total allocated water share is 12.55 MAF, but it is receiving only 10.67 MAF. Meanwhile, Punjab's allocation is 14.67 MAF, yet it is using 17.15 MAF. This clearly shows Punjab is using far more water than its allocated share, while Haryana is getting 17 per cent less than its due, he informed.

He said that in the years 2022, 2023 and 2024, less than 9000 cusecs of water were never given to the Haryana Contact Point in the months of April and May.

"The water that comes from the dam in the month of May is used by Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan only for drinking. For many years, out of the water coming to Haryana, 800 cusecs of water goes to Rajasthan, 400 cusecs of water goes to Punjab, and 500 cusecs of water goes to Delhi. If we talk about the last three years, then in May 2022, Haryana got an average of 9780 cusecs, in May 2023, an average of 9633 cusecs and in May 2024, an average of 10062 cusecs of water," he added.

CM Saini said that earlier, the Punjab government had no objection to the water going to Delhi.

"But after the result of the Delhi elections, it seems that the Punjab government is doing all this to take revenge on the people of Delhi," he said.

He said that the Punjab government is weakening the federal structure of India through water disputes and other issues.

"A similar example is that of SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link). Despite the Supreme Court giving clear orders in favour of Haryana, the Mann government of Punjab is on the path of confrontation instead of cooperation. This situation is not only contempt of the judiciary, but it is also a direct violation of federal dignity and interstate harmony. Now, the same attitude is being seen regarding the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Mann Sahib is creating obstacles in water sharing, while Haryana is not asking for any additional water, it is only demanding its pre-determined share," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that they stand with Haryana CM on the water issue.

During the press briefing, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated that the Punjab government has committed an unconstitutional and inhumane act by blocking Haryana's water.

"Haryana has been receiving the same amount of water every year. Water allocation is determined based on the dam's water level. The water filling period for the dam officially begins on May 21. As of now, the water level is around 1555 feet. There have been several occasions in the past when the level was even lower, yet Haryana received its full share. The minimum operational level of the dam is approximately 1500 feet," he said.

Hooda said that the only solution to this dispute lies in the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

"All political parties are united on this issue. We stand together with the Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini to resolve the drinking water crisis currently affecting Haryana," he asserted.

Haryana President of the Aam Aadmi Party Sushil Gupta extended strong support to the Haryana Government and said that a meeting should soon be fixed with the Prime Minister to resolve the issue.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has consistently supported the interests of Haryana, and on the issue of water, we firmly stand with the Haryana government and its people," he said.

BBMB recently ordered that an additional 8,500 cusecs of water be released to Haryana.

The statement comes after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann raised concerns on May 1 over decreasing water levels in key reservoirs. He mentioned that the water levels in Pong Dam, Bhakra Dam, and Ranjit Sagar Dam are 32 feet, 12 feet, and 14 feet below last year's levels, respectively. (ANI)

