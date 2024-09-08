Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 8 (ANI): The District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has announced a holiday for all educational institutions within the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits on September 9 following severe water supply issues in the city.

District Collector Anu Kumari declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and professional colleges in the Corporation limits.

The District Collector has clarified that despite the holiday, the ongoing admission processes in colleges will continue as scheduled.

"The holiday will apply to all educational institutions, but it will not affect the ongoing admission processes in colleges," the Collector said in a statement. (ANI)

