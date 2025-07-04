Bhubaneswar, Jul 4 (PTI) People of Bhubaneswar continued to face a harrowing time as several low-lying areas remained waterlogged on Friday.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) struggled to clear the water as the drainage system went kaput.

Also Read | Manipur Arms Crackdown: 203 Weapons Including Rifles, Pistols Recovered in Major Success for Security Forces; IEDs, Grenades Also Seized.

BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil visited some of the affected areas, including Laxmisagar and Badagada, and instructed civic personnel to clear the water on a war footing.

"The drain connecting the Daya West Canal was blocked. So, efforts were made to clean the drain with the help of the Water Resources Department. It could not be done prior to the monsoon as multiple departments were involved in carrying out the work," he said.

Also Read | India-US Trade Pact Likely Before July 9; Certain Issues Still Pending in Agriculture, Auto Sectors, Says Official.

"Due to continuous rainfall in the city over the last two days, waterlogging has occurred. As a temporary measure, embankments of the Badagada canal have been cut at two places to discharge the water," he added.

The BMC has advised people to avoid the route from Badagad to Rasulgarh and take alternative roads.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)