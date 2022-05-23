Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 23 (ANI): With rains lashing parts of the national capital region, waterlogging was reported on the national highway (NH)-48, Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday informed.

The Jaipur national highway in some parts also reported waterlogging.

Also Read | Apple Supplier BOE Likely To Lose Millions of iPhone 14 OLED Panel Orders: Report.

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police said: "Waterlogging has been reported at Narsinghpur on NH-48. Our traffic police personnel are on the spot to facilitate traffic movement. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly."

Traffic congestion was also reported on the Narsinghpur-Jaipur route.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman, Escaped From Correctional Home To See Her Daughter, Raped Twice Promising Lift in Mandor; 2 Held.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain along with gusty winds from May 21 to 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)