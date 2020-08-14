Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Waterlogging was reported in several parts of Surat city in Gujarat following heavy rainfall in the area on Friday.

The India Meteorological Dept (IMD) has predicted a 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for the city today.

The IMD has also warned of "heavy rains with strong surface winds in Gujarat region" on August 14 and August 15.

Normal life has been disrupted in Surat city due to heavy rains and waterlogging. (ANI)

