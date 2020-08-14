Pune, August 14: Symbiosis International (deemed) University declared the results of Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) on Thursday. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores by logging in at set-test.org. The SLAT 2020 exam was conducted from July 26 to 28, 2020. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year the exam was conducted by SIU in an online remote proctored mode.

The SLAT exam is held for admission in Symbiosis Institutes in Pune, Hyderabad, Noida and Nagpur in various programmes. NEET 2020 to be Held 'In Single Shift, At Same Time On Same Day', Overseas Exam Centres Not Possible, NTA Tells Supreme Court.

Here's how students can check their online scores:

Login to set-test.org In the next step, log in with your SAT ID and password. Students can download their scorecards You can save it for future reference.

Symbiosis offers 5-year integrated Undergraduate Programmes like Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws [BA. LL.B( Honours)] and Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws [BBA. LL.B(Honours)], BA. / BBA. LL.B, 3-year LL.B and One-year LL.M programme.

