New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday requested Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to expedite widening of northern and southern drains outside the Delhi airport, which leads to Najafgarh Nallah, in consultation with the city government.

"High levels of rainfall along with inadequate discharge capacity of the drainage system leading to Najafgarh Nallah in Delhi have been identified as contributing factor for this waterlogging (of September 11)," Scindia stated in his letter to Puri.

Delhi airport's forecourt area was waterlogged for around half-an-hour on the morning of September 11 amid heavy rainfall. Various videos of this waterlogging situation were posted on social media sites.

Scindia replaced Puri as the Civil Aviation Minister on July 7 this year.

Scindia stated in his letter: "Delhi, besides being the capital of the country, is one of the busiest airports and any inconvenience to passengers leaves a negative imprint on the minds of the travellers -- domestically and internationally."

The outlet of the drains of the Delhi airport are connected to drains outside the airport premises, which lead to the main drain of Najafgarh Nallah, he told Puri.

The maintenance of the drains outside the Delhi airport premises at the northern side is being done by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), he added. The DDA works under the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

The Public Works Department of the Delhi government maintains the drain at the southern side of the airport, Scindia mentioned.

"The DDA may grant Right of Way for widening of drainage system to the public works department of the Delhi government," he added.

Scindia said these issues are also being taken up separately with the Delhi government. Puri was the Civil Aviation Minister from May 30, 2019 to July 7 this year.

"I request you to kindly direct the officers concerned to take up these works for widening of northern and southern drains outside Delhi Airport to Najafgarh Nallah in consultation with the Delhi government for its expeditious completion," Scindia stated.

"I am sure that with your focussed intervention, we will together be able to prevent a recurrence of this situation," he added.

