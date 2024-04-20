Wayanad (Kerala), Apr 20 (PTI) The Congress party in Wayanad faced a setback on Saturday as its District Congress Committee general secretary resigned from the party and joined the BJP.

Addressing the media after joining the saffron party, P M Sudhakaran said present MP and Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Rahul Gandhi, was inaccessible to even the district leaders of the party.

Also Read | Shark Attack in Australia: Huge Shark Mauls Snorkeler to Death Near Abrolhos Islands.

"If he is inaccessible to me, imagine the situation of a common man. He was given five years. If we give another term, it will destroy the development prospects of Wayanad," Sudhakaran said.

He also challenged Gandhi to announce that he will not contest from Amethi.

Also Read | PM Modi in Karnataka: 'INDI Alliance Has No Leader, No Vision for Future', Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chikkaballapur (Watch Videos).

Two other "prominent personalities" too joined the BJP today, the saffron party said in a release.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front has fielded senior CPI leader Annie Raja from the Wayanad constituency. The BJP has given the ticket to its state chief K Surendran in the high range constituency.

Recently, the UDF convenor of Kottayam District, Sji Manjakadambil, had left the Front and joined the NDA after forming a new political party.

Kerala will vote on April 26 in the Lok Sabha elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)