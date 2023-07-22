Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): The monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly will commence on July 24, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Saturday.

“The monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly will commence on 24th July 2023 at 12 pm. We have received summons from the Governor and he has summoned the House. And some bills certainly will be taken up,” Biman Banerjee told ANI.

Also Read | Odisha: 56-Year-Old Man Arrested With Skins of Deer, Leopard in Kalahandi.

As Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to corner the Trinamool Government in the state over several issues, mainly the violence which took place during the Panchayat polls as well as there is likelihood that the party may stage a walkout during the proceedings, Speaker said that it is not “advisable” for the opposition party to leave the House without participating in the debate or in the discussion.

“It's a very common phenomenon, in every State Assembly or in the Lok Sabha, we have seen disruptions. But I don't think that it is a very good gesture on the part of the opposition party. Let them be in the House. Let them discuss the matter. Let us hear what they want to say. Without participating in the debate or in the discussion, it is not advisable for the opposition party to leave the House," the Speaker further said.

Also Read | Bike Bot Scam: ED Arrests Samajwadi Party Leader Dinesh Kumar Singh in Connection With PMLA Case.

Alleging widespread irregularities and violence during the recently concluded panchayat election, the West Bengal BJP unit has continuously targeted the Mamata Banerjee government and has claimed at least 45 deaths during the clashes.

A BJP worker from Howrah's South Panchala in West Bengal has claimed that she was dragged outside the polling booth and her clothes were ripped off adding that she has filed an FIR of the incident.

"They (Trinamool Congress workers) dragged me outside the polling booth holding my hair and threw me down the stairs. They also ripped my clothes. Later, I went to a nearby house to borrow clothes to wear. Had my husband not been present there, they could have done anything to me. He saved me. I have filed an FIR in this incident," the BJP worker said.

The July 8 panchayat elections were marred with widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging.

There were reports of booth capturing, damaging of ballot boxes and assault of presiding officers from several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia.

Reports also emerged of ballot boxes being set on fire and clashes between political parties in different locations.

As a result, re-polling was conducted in 697 booths across 22 Zilla Parishads, 9,730 Panchayat Samitis, and 63,239 Gram Panchayat seats in 19 districts of the state. The re-polling process was conducted under the supervision of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) without any reports of violence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)