Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], March 1 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar took stock of the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Arambagh, Hoogly, on Friday.

The BJP State President had earlier announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address a public rally in Arambagh and Krishnanagar in the state on March 1 and 2 respectively.

"Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed rally is scheduled for March 1 in Arambagh. On March 2, his rally has been proposed to be held in Krishnanagar. He will address both the rallies and also dedicate a few public schemes to the people," Majumdar said in a video statement last week.

Prime Minister Modi will hold a public meeting in Arambagh Hooghly later today and will also inaugurate several government projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to hold another rally in the first week of March in Barasat, a subdivision in North 24 Parganas district and next to Sandeshkhali village, where alleged atrocities against women have been committed by TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides, a party source said.

Earlier today, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting at the party headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held to finalise the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

At the meeting, Party President JP Nadda, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and representatives and chief ministers of 16 states, were present.

The party is expected to announce over 100 names over the next few days. Sources said the first list is likely to have the names of top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The central party may also initially focus on states where it is contesting on its own. The first list may also have some seats the BJP lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. (ANI)

