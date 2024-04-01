Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): As the cyclone wreaked havoc in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the victims of the cyclone at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital.

Speaking to the media, CM Banerjee said that a disaster occurred, due to which several houses were damaged and 5 people died. Two others are in serious condition.

"The administration is on the spot and providing the necessary help. The government is doing everything possible to help the victims," she assured.

"The administration shall stand by the needy people. We are aware of the damage that has happened. The biggest damage that has happened is the loss of lives," she expressed grief.

She further thanked the administration for their disaster management efforts.

"The doctors, nurses and hospital workers are working well to manage the situation. The rescue operations are already over," she added.

Taking to social media platform X, she wrote, "Sad to know that sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds brought disasters today afternoon in some Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas, with loss of human lives, injuries, house damages, uprooting of trees and electricity poles, etc."

She informed that the district and block administration, police, DMG and QRT teams swung into disaster management operations and provided relief.

"Affected people are being shifted to safer places. The district administration will provide compensation to the next of kin in the case of the deaths, and the injured as per the rules and following the MCC," she assured. (ANI)

