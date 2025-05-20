Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the State government was providing a total of Rs 1.2 lakh per family, in two instalments, under the 'Banglar Bari (Gramin)' scheme to 12 lakh poor and eligible families in the state for the construction of their houses.

In a post on X, CM Mamata Banerjee shared, "We are proud that our state government, entirely with its own funds, is providing a total of Rs 1,20,000 per family in two installments under the 'Banglar Bari (Gramin)' scheme to 12 lakh poor and eligible families of Bengal for building their houses."

The Chief Minister extended her greetings to all the beneficiaries.

"The first instalment, amounting to Rs 7,200 crore, was disbursed last December. Today, the second instalment of Rs 7,200 crore has also started being directly credited to their bank accounts. Thus, I am happy to say, our government has spent a total of Rs 14,400 crore from its own funds for the construction of houses under this scheme. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone," she added.

CM Mamata Banerjee also announced that the scheme will benefit another 16 lakh eligible families, who will receive their first instalment in December 2025 and the second in May next year.

"We will also build houses for another 16 lakh eligible families. They will receive their first instalment in December this year and the second instalment in May 2026. I extend my advance best wishes to them as well," she said.

Meanwhile, earlier on May 14, CM Mamata Banerjee said there is a strong demand for industrialisation in the state and announced plans to build a new International Information Technology Entertainment and Cultural Park (IITEC Park) in Kolkata. The project will be developed in partnership with the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO).

Speaking at a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "There is great demand for industrialisation in West Bengal. We are trying to process and give clearance to the requests. In 23 districts, we will create big markets. The building will be constructed by private parties. We will give the land to the self-help group without money. The self-help group will get a permanent market. Out of the 23 districts, we have cleared 11 places. The remaining 12 are in process."

She mentioned that the districts where sites have been cleared include Purulia, Darjeeling, Bankura, Cooch Behar, Howrah, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Paschim Medinipur, and North Dinajpur.

"Other places would be finalised in the next cabinet meeting. In Digha Jagannath Dham, a new market is also being planned. In Digha, an International Convention Centre has been built, which will be done in Siliguri. We have done Kalighat skywalk, Swami Vivekananda home, Sister Nivedita home, Tarapith and several other projects," Banerjee said.

"With HIDCO in New Town under the PPP model, in 25 acres of land, we are going to build an International Information Technology Entertainment and Cultural Park (IITEC Park). A lot of programmes will be held here," she added. (ANI)

