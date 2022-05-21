Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) At least four people were killed when a nor'wester, with a wind speed of 90 km an hour accompanied by rains, struck the southern part of West Bengal on Saturday evening, a state disaster management official said.

While one man was killed after a wall fell on him in Purba Bardhaman district, another died in Nadia district as he was struck by lightning, the official told PTI.

Two boys also died when the boat they were rowing in Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar Lake capsized during the nor'wester, police said.

Disaster Management Minister Javed Ahmed Khan told PTI that several trees fell in different parts of the metropolis causing traffic disruption.

The nor'wester, having a wind speed of 90 km per hour, lashed North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman districts, besides Kolkata, a Met Office spokesperson said.

The squall brought relief from the sweltering heat but it also inconvenienced commuters as public vehicles were fewer in number.

A tree fell on the Metro Rail track between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Netaji railway stations in Kolkata disrupting services in a section for around 50 minutes, an official said.

“The services were affected between 4.40 pm and 5.30 pm," he said.

