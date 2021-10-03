Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 3 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday announced a list of candidates for bypolls in four Assembly constituencies to be held on October 30 in West Bengal.

TMC has fielded Udayan Guha from Dinhata, Brajkishore Goswami from Santipur, Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay from Khardaha and Subrata Mondal from Gosaba.

The bypolls in these seats were necessitated after the TMC MLA from Kajal Sinha and Gosaba MLA Jayanta Naskar died due to COVID.

In Dinhata, BJP leader Nisith Pramanik resigned from his Assembly membership since he has been also an MP and made a union minister.

Similarly, In Santipur, BKP MLA Jagannath Sarkar resigned to retain his membership in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Bhabanipur gave its verdict for Banerjee as she won a resounding victory in the Assembly by-poll by a record margin of over 58,000 votes against her nearest rival Priyanka Tibrewal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) thus making Banerjee a member of the state Legislative Assembly and will allow her to continue as Chief Minister of the West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission of India, Mamata Banerjee secured 85,263 votes which are around 71.90 per cent of the total votes connected in the bye-elections.

Banerjee's main competition, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal got 26,428 votes and CPI (M) candidate Srijib Biswas secured 4,226 votes. The win was crucial for Banerjee, as she has to secure a legislative assembly seat by the first week of November and continue as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Following this, the Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by theWest Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat as a move to continue to hold her post.

BJP fielded 41-year-old Priyanka Tibrewal against the TMC chief.A lawyer by profession, Tibrewal is the vice-president of the West Bengal unit of BJP Yuva Morcha. She is also the petitioner in the Calcutta High Court against the post-poll violence in the state. Notably, the High Court has ordered a CBI probe in violence in West Bengal after the Assembly elections.

The bypolls for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency took place on September 30.

Trinamool Congress had registered a landslide victory in assembly polls winning 213 of 294 seats in the West Bengal assembly. The BJP won 77 seats. (ANI)

