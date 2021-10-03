Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale 2021 is now live for all customers. The e-commerce giant offers exciting deals and lucrative benefits on several products ranging from smartphones, gadgets, appliances, apparel and more. There are plenty of deals on smartphones to choose from the ongoing sale. If you are looking to purchase an iPhone, this is probably the correct time to buy one. To make things easier, we have compiled the best deals on the Apple iPhones. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Now Live for All Users; Check Offers & Discounts on iPhone 12, Pixel 4a, MacBook Air, Smart TVs & More.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 (Photo Credits: Apple)Apple iPhone SE:

The base 64GB variant of the iPhone SE is up for sale at a discounted price of Rs 25,499. The bigger 128GB variant costs Rs 28,999. There's an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on transactions done via ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini:

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available for purchase for a price as low as Rs 38,999. This price is effective for the base 64GB variant. The bigger 128GB model is up for grabs at Rs 43,999. The top-end 256GB variant now costs Rs 53,999. Interested buyers will also get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Apple iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Apple iPhone 12:

The Apple iPhone 12 is available for sale at a discounted price of Rs 49,999. It's worth noting that this price is effective on the base 64GB model. The bigger 128GB and 256GB variants cost Rs 56,999 and Rs 66,999, respectively.

