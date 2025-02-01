New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Saturday lauded the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a significant step towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed and self-reliant India.

Calling it an "inclusive and forward-looking budget," she laid stress on its focus on empowering women, children, youngsters, farmers, and the middle class.

Highlighting the government's commitment to tackling malnutrition, Devi welcomed the revision of nutritional standards under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme and Mission Poshan 2.0.

She noted that the enhanced dietary diversity measures would improve nutrition for more than eight crore children, one crore pregnant and lactating mothers, and approximately 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the northeast.

The government, she said, was dedicated to strengthening the Anganwadi system and delivering high-quality nutritional services nationwide.

The minister also hailed the budget's provision for women entrepreneurs, particularly first-time businesswomen and those from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

The announcement of term loans of up to Rs 2 crore under a new initiative inspired by the Stand-Up India scheme, coupled with online training in management and entrepreneurship, will promote women-led development, she said.

In a major push for gender-responsive budgeting, Devi highlighted the increase in allocation for women and child development programmes to Rs 4.49 lakh crore, up from Rs 3.27 lakh crore in the previous budget.

This, she said, underscored the government's commitment to fostering women's overall development.

Highlighting the Income Tax relief measures, the minister described the new tax regime's exemption for annual income up to Rs 12 lakh as a "historic and revolutionary step" benefiting the middle class and salaried employees.

With an additional Rs 75,000 in standard deduction, the effective exemption for salaried individuals rises to Rs 12.75 lakh, she noted.

Calling the budget a "catalyst for progress," Devi asserted that it would provide fresh momentum to India's development journey under Modi's leadership, setting new benchmarks in economic growth and social welfare.

