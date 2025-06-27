New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) organised a cyber workshop here on Friday to bolster digital safety and cyber-hygiene practices across its governance ecosystem, especially in the wake of increasing reliance on technology for service delivery.

Highlighting the critical need for vigilance in the digital age, WCD Secretary Anil Malik said, "We live in a time when our work and communication are deeply integrated with digital platforms. As government functionaries handling sensitive data, it is essential that we remain vigilant and well-informed."

He urged officials to take full advantage of the sessions aimed at equipping them with practical tools and a culture of daily cybersecurity habits, according to a statement.

The workshop, part of the ministry's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiatives, brought together top cybersecurity experts from the government and the private sector, including from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) and PwC India.

"This workshop is just the beginning," the ministry said in the statement.

"In the next phase, we will take this effort to the field level, ensuring that cyber awareness and digital-security practices reach anganwadi workers, frontline staff and state-level stakeholders," it added.

