New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Saturday said discipline is a priority in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Trivendra Singh Rawat ji has been a minister in our organisation. He speaks after giving a thought. We all are one. Nobody can say where and when the duty of any of our partyworker will be given. There is no 'if and but' in our party. We follow the responsibilities given on us. That is why our organisation is so strong today. We have become the number one party not only in India but in the world. Discipline is our organization's highest priority," Bhatt said.

Also Read | Upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 10 Smartphone Teased; Launch Expected Soon.

The union minister's remarks came in the backdrop of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's statement over his removal from the post.

Rawat has said that it is natural for people to raise questions when a chief minister is removed. "It is the responsibility of every party worker to follow the decisions of the party. When questions arise, it is the responsibility of the party leadership to respond," he had said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021: India Breaks Record as More Than 1.5 Crore Indians Upload Videos Singing National Anthem.

Trivendra Singh Rawat had stepped down from the post of Uttarkhand Chief Minister in March this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)