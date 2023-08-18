Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state government is on a mission to build a new Madhya Pradesh.

CM made the remark while addressing a program in Kurwai, Vidisha district. He also dedicated and performed bhoomi-pujan of 25 construction projects worth Rs 325.68 crore on the occasion.

“We are making a new Madhya Pradesh. A petrochemical complex with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore is slated to be established at Agasod in Kurwai tehsil within this district along with Bina Refinery, for the development of Kurwai and surrounding areas. This holds the potential to significantly transform the lives of the local populace,” the CM said.

Chauhan also announced that the civil hospital at Kurwai would be upgraded to 50 beds. A statue of Rani Avantibai would be installed in Kurwai and a college would be opened in Pathari town in the district.

He added that he was determined to work for the development of the state and the welfare of the people.

The Chief Minister told the citizens, “Homeless people will get pucca houses and for those whose names have not even appeared in the Pradhan Mantri Awas and Awas Plus, we are launching the Mukhya Mantri Jan Awas Yojana. In order to increase the scope of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, now families that are not availing the benefits of any other scheme and are not income tax payers will also be covered.”

The Chief Minister called upon the women to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 27 saying that the women must join the programme. He said that Rs 1000 being given under the Ladli Bahna Yojana would be gradually increased to Rs 3000.

The CM also addressed students, urging them to excel in their studies. He revealed that he had already deposited Rs 4500 into the accounts of students for purchasing cycles who have been travelling to other villages for their education. On August 23, students excelling in the Higher Secondary School would be given the amount of purchasing scooters.

"The government has launched several initiatives including the provision of higher education fee subsidies for exceptional students. The youth will receive both skill training and stipends under the Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kaamo Yojana. Along with this, the government has facilitated the creation of one lakh public sector jobs and introduced self-employment schemes," he added. (ANI)

