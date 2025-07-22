Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday thanked NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for praising him in the coffee table book released on his birthday, saying they were his ideological opponents, not enemies.

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan released a coffee table book titled 'Maharashtra Nayak' on Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan to mark his 55th birthday.

Asked about the remarks made by Thackeray and Pawar in the book about his zeal and passion towards his work, Fadnavis said he was thankful to Uddhav Thackeray.

"We are ideological opponents and not enemies," he said while speaking to reporters in Nagpur.

"Sharad Pawar is a large-hearted and senior leader. His comments are priceless for me," he said.

