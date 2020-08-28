Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said that the party was in NDA and there was no question of talking to any other party in the state.

"This is a rumour that the Left parties are in touch with JD (U). Rumours will be there when the poll is round the corner. We are in NDA. Why would we rope in someone else. We are all together," he told ANI.

On being asked if Jitan Ram Majhi would join the JD-U, Singh said Majhi met party chief and state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday.

"I am unaware of what they discussed," he said. Assembly polls in Bihar are due later this year. (ANI)

