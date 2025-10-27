Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday gave impetus to natural farming and said that the state government did not allow flooding in the Sharda River this year.

CM Yogi Adityanath attended the Smriti Prakatyotsav Mela-2025 in Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday. He said that the event was being organised in memory of all the saints who established Sant Kabir Das Ashram and practised the teachings of Sant Kabir.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Double engine government has established Kabir Peeth at Maghar. Lakhimpur Kheri is one of the biggest district in state still names of villages here were distorted. We did not allow flooding in the Sharda River this year, although it rained heavily this year. We channelised the river and conducted dredging. We did it in Rs 18 to Rs 20 crores. State government has taken the task of protecting 16 lakh breed of cows and giving Rs 1500 for each cow monthly."

He further said that those states that have used excessive chemicals and fertilisers, in such states land has become barren.

"Such lands have turned to deserts and people have become vulnerable to cancer and liver ailments. Lakhimpur Kheri is fertile land and farmers should take it towards natural farming. A cow can plough 30 acres of land annually and the product will be healthier than chemicals. Using cow dung and urine instead of fertiliser will also save money Rs 12,000 to 15,000 per acre. Use rainwater harvesting in homes," he added.

He further said that today there are medical colleges in Lakhimpur Kheri and it has four-lane connectivity.

"Government is trying to expand airport connectivity in Lakhimpur Kheri and make it hub for eco tourism. Tourism has huge scope of employment," he added.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath, announced a proposal to rename Mustafabad village as Kabirdham, citing its historical and cultural significance tied to Sant Kabir Das.

Speaking at the event, he noted that locals informed him Mustafabad has no Muslim population, prompting him to question the village's current name.

"When I asked the place of this village, I learned it is Mustafabad. I inquired about the Muslim population here, and was told none live here. So, I thought, when no Muslims reside here, it should be named Kabirdham. We will bring a proposal to restore its true identity," the Chief Minister said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Adityanath accused previous governments of distorting cultural identities.

"They made Ayodhya into Faizabad, Prayagraj into Allahabad, and Kabirdham into Mustafabad. When we came to power, we restored the real identities of these places," he remarked, referring to his government's earlier efforts to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya.

The event, held in Lakhimpur Kheri district, celebrated the legacy of Sant Kabir, with the proposed renaming aimed at honouring the 15th-century poet-saint's contributions to Indian culture and spirituality. (ANI)

