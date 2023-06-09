Rae Bareli (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) Union Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani Friday said people who did not get help from the Congress approached the BJP-led Central government that has gained people's faith through their nine years of service.

Irani's remarks came over an elderly man donning a T-shirt with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's picture who sought her help when she visited Bedhauna village in Chhatoh block of her Amethi constituency in this district.

The union minister Friday visited different villages in Chhatoh, including Bedhauna, Kunvarmau, and Kanta, wher she interacted with people and directed the officials to solve their problems.

The Amethi MP spoke to the elderly man and also shared a picture with him on social media.

"Yeh Hai Mohabbat… when the work is not done by them but reaches us because they also know that we have done it #9YearsOfSeva," Irani tweeted while taking a jibe at Congress.

She asked the officials concerned to address the man's complaints.

The locals also spoke to the minister about their issues related to the setting up of an inter college, pension, lack of accommodation and power crisis, following which she instructed Salon SDM to look into their grievances.

