New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the people of Punjab amid severe flooding in the state, which has also affected Jammu and Kashmir.

"There is a flood situation in J&K and now in Punjab. We stand with the people of Punjab. We are deeply concerned to see how large parts of Punjab are affected by floods, as this will significantly impact agriculture over the next 2-3 years," Sirsa said while speaking to reporters here.

He further highlighted the central government's support, noting, "The Prime Minister yesterday spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and gave all assurances. We stand by the people of Punjab and assure that we stand by them."

Meanwhile, Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Minister S. Hardeep Singh Mundian said that floods have affected over 2.56 lakh people in 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing widespread damage to lives, property, crops, and livestock.

He said 15,688 people have been evacuated so far, with the highest numbers reported from Gurdaspur (5,549), Ferozepur (3,321), Fazilka (2,049), Amritsar (1,700), Pathankot (1,139), and Hoshiarpur (1,052).

The state government has established 129 relief camps, sheltering 7,144 people.

Ferozepur has the highest number of inmates at 3,987, followed by Fazilka (1,201), Hoshiarpur (478), Pathankot (411), and Gurdaspur (424).

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit flood-affected areas in Ferozepur district today, according to a statement from the Aam Aadmi Party PRO.

Mann will meet people at the relief camp at the Government Secondary School.

After his visit to Ferozepur, he is scheduled to inspect the flood situation in Hussainiwala.

Earlier, the Punjab government ordered the closure of all 43 centres associated with the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) until September 3, citing inclement weather conditions and prevailing flood-like situations in the state.

In a post on X, Punjab Minister Aman Arora informed about the development.

"In view of the inclement weather conditions and prevailing flood-like situations, all 43 Skill Development Centres--running in association with PSDM--will remain closed till September 3, 2025 to ensure the safety & well-being of all the stakeholders. CM Bhagwant Mann Govt is committed to ensure safety of people and their assets," the Punjab Minister said.

On Monday, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema urged the Union government to release Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds to deal with the flood damage. (ANI)

