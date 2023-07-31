New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, on Monday, said discussions on Manipur will take place in Parliament today at 2 pm.

The Opposition has been trying to corner the government on the law and order issue in Manipur ever since the Monsoon session of Parliament started. Many times proceedings of both Houses were adjourned due to disruption by the Opposition members.

"We want discussions on Manipur to take place in Parliament today at 2 pm. They (Opposition) are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. The govt is ready to discuss Manipur, but they (Opposition) have already spoilt 9 important days of the House," Goyal said.

Several Opposition members have been insisting on discussions under Rule 267 and gave notices for the suspension of regular businesses in the Parliament. (ANI)

