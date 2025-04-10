Ahmedabad, Gujarat (India), April 10 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister and Congress veteran TS Singhdeo stated that the party want the voters to give them a chance in the next Gujarat elections.

He also referred to the resolutions taken during the Udaipur session and stressed the importance of working at the grassroots. He also suggested that workers who are not committed to the party should quit the Congress on their own.

After the AICC session, Congress leader TS Singhdeo told ANI on Wednesday, "The resolutions taken during the Udaipur session are being implemented now... A lot of things were decided during the Udaipur session, such as limited tenure, fixed term, giving a 50-50 chance to people above and below 50 years of age, and working at the grassroots... The District Congress committees are being directly told that they will be further empowered and made more accountable... Anybody who is not working efficiently for the party should leave the party themselves. Otherwise, it is necessary to review workers' contributions and bring about change where necessary.

Replying to a query on the next Gujarat elections, he said, "We are not trying to snatch Gujarat away; rather, we want the voters to give us the opportunity to work in Gujarat as per their own volition..."

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the Congress party workers to stay united and cooperate so that the party can form a government in the next Gujarat elections.

"We are with the poor, minorities, backward, untouchables, Dalit. Congress is standing with people belonging to any religion or caste. If you all cooperate and be with the Congress party, then we will certainly form government in next Gujarat elections," Kharge said at the AICC session.

He also referred to the speech of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi explained how PM Modi, BJP and RSS are destroying the country...the ideology of Congress should be taken forward. Any institution should have manpower, mental and economic strength. We have less economic strength but high manpower strength and mental strength," he said.

He said INDIA bloc parties were united in their opposition to the Waqf legislation. "We have to remain united. We have to strengthen INDIA bloc," he added.

Earlier, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of trying to control institutions.

"Their (RSS) ideology is against the Constitution. They want to end democracy. They want to control all the institutions of India and hand over the country's money to Ambani, Adani... The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is an attack on the freedom of religion and the Constitution," he said.The Congress leader also raised the party's demand for a caste census in the country and alleged that government does not want to conduct it.

"We took a revolutionary step of caste census in Telangana. A few months before that, I had asked PM Narendra Modi in the Parliament that we should get a caste census done in the country... I wanted to know who had what share in this country and whether this country truly respected the tribal, Dalit, and backward communities. PM Narendra Modi and RSS clearly refused the caste census because they don't want to reveal the share that minorities get in this country... I told him that we will pass the caste census law in the Parliament right in front of you," Gandhi said. (ANI)

