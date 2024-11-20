Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): NCP leader Praful Patel after casting his vote on Wednesday at a polling station in Gondia for the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections. expressed confidence in Mahayuti's victory, citing their efforts for women, farmers, and youth, while also underlining that their success is based on their achievements, not on accusations from rivals.

Speaking to ANI, Patel stated, "Mahayuti is going to come to power in Maharashtra because of the work we have done for women, farmers, and youth. Maharashtra is getting huge investments... The people who are frustrated and know they are going to lose keep making allegations against others. We are not doing that because we know the public is voting for us based on our work."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Girl Student Killed, 2 Injured After Truck Hits Them During Physical Training on Agra-Mumbai Highway in Shivpuri District.

Patel predicted Mahayuti will secure around 175 seats and form a clear majority. "We will have a clear majority and we are coming back to power", the NCP leader claimed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar, too seemed confident in winning the elections, saying he trusted the voters of Baramati would elect him for the eighth time.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Phase 2: Nearly 48% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM in Final Phase of Polls; Pakur Records Highest Voting at 53.83%.

"We have done the work, we want to work, and we have the vision for future developments. I have faith in the voters of Baramati that they will make me victorious and send me to the Assembly for the 8th time," the NCP Chief said. He also mentioned that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be decided by a meeting of all the elected MLAs of Mahayuti.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after casting his vote, called the elections a "festival of democracy" and urged everyone to participate actively. He highlighted the difference in governance between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti. "Today is the festival of democracy, and everyone should participate and vote. This will strengthen Maharashtra and its democracy. People have not forgotten what happened in 2019. The mandate was for Mahayuti, but Mahayuti could not form the government. People have seen their (Maha Vikas Aghadi) 2.5 years of rule and our 2.5 years of development. Mahayuti will form the government with a huge majority," the Maharashtra CM said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 32.18 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections while a turnout of 47.92 per cent was registered in the second phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)