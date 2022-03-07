New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A web-based portal to display layout plans of various regions of Delhi was on Monday inaugurated to make old records accessible to people, officials said.

The work was assigned to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as part of the government's 'Ease of Doing Business' vision, they said.

The portal -- www.ddalop.org.in -- was inaugurated by DDA's vice chairman and has been made live for viewing by general public, they added.

However, attempts to access the website at around 9.30 pm went in vain as a "network error" message popped on the screen every time the link provided was clicked on with a senior official suspecting "server issues" behind it.

The central government under its Ease of Doing Business vision has initiated to get all layout plans of Delhi digitised and developed a web portal where approved layout plans are uploaded, the DDA said in a statement.

The DDA got all layout plans collected from "17 Planning Zones of Delhi" for an area of 1483 square km, it said.

"These layouts are 40-70 years old. The latest approved layouts were identified, scanned and digitised for which a consultancy firm was awarded the work," it said.

"For better understanding of general public, these layout plans have been digitised which were available with various urban local bodies (ULBs), i.e., all MCDs (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council), DDA, GNCTD (Delhi government), DSIIDC (Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development), L&DO (Land and Development Office)," it added.

"The quality of these layouts was not legible so the scanned layouts were vectorised and stitched together zone-wise and the zones were overlaid on the Master Plan of Delhi," it said.

The graphic user interface of the web portal displays various features and tools to facilitate viewing and downloading of the layout plans of various ULBs.

General public can view or download the layout plans already approved by ULBs and authorities concerned. This information can be used by public for various purposes.

