Hardoi (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Famous for its 'laddoos', the small town of Sandila in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district is all set to emerge as a major firearms manufacturer.

The renowned British firearms company, Webley and Scott, have entered into an understanding with Lucknow-based Sial Manufacturer Private Limited under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative to manufacture firearms, which will be out in the market soon.

According to Sial director Surendra Pal Singh, the unit in Sandila, around 55 km west of Lucknow, is the first unit of the Webley and Scott in the country.

"Revolvers, pistols, airguns will be made in this unit. Keeping in mind the vast market potential, the decision to set up this unit had been taken," Singh said, adding that the project had been completed with the help of the Centre and the state government.

"Very soon, firearms made in this unit will be out in the market," he said. We had applied for the licence in 2017 and got it in March 2019 under which we can make revolvers, pistols and ammunition."

Singh added that they would also make goods for the defence and paramilitary forces later.

While Sial has a stake of 51 per cent, the British firm has 49 per cent and this unit has been completed in a year's time.

Since there is demand for revolvers, the unit will be manufacturing it initially and it will be in the market in November, Singh said, adding that its cost would be Rs 1.55 lakh.

Other products will be brought in the market later, he added.

Confirming the development, an official of the Hardoi district administration said the unit would likely start operations in November.

