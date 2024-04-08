Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) Ten out of the 37 candidates contesting the three parliamentary constituencies of Jalpaiguri (SC), Cooch Behar (SC), and Alipurduar (ST) in West Bengal are crorepatis, an analysis of their affidavits said.

The West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which scrutinised the affidavits, on Monday said three independents, two each from the BJP and Trinamool Congress and one candidate each from the CPI(M), Congress, and the RSP are crorepatis.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Non-Local Driver Attacked by Terrorists in Shopian (Watch Video).

CPI(M)'s Debraj Barman, contesting for Jalpaiguri (SC) constituency, has assets worth Rs 3,89,89,468, the highest among the lot. SUCI's Chandan Oraon, contesting from Alipurduar (ST), is the poorest with assets totaling Rs 12,117.

The study found that five candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, out of which four have serious offences registered against them, it said.

Also Read | Bomb Threat: Security Beefed Up Across Kolkata, Other Districts After Bomb Threat to 200 Schools.

Analysis of the education details of the candidates revealed that 16 of them have qualifications between class 8 and 12, while 20 are graduates or have higher education degrees. One candidate has declared himself to be illiterate.

In all, 21 candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 15 nominees are between 51 and 70 years old. One candidate is 71 years old.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)