South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 3 (ANI): An idol of Goddess Saraswati, standing at an astonishing 111 feet, was unveiled in Maheshtala's Batanagar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

The colossal structure, crafted from bamboo, jute, thermocol, and paper, was created for Saraswati Puja by over 200 artisans who worked tirelessly for three months to complete the sculpture.

The grand puja event was organized jointly by Batanagar Creation and Batanagar Squad, with local councillor Gopal Saha, also the committee's convener, spearheading the effort.

Gopal Saha, Puja Organiser, Creation Foundation and Bata Nagar Squad Foundation Puja Committee highlighted the challenges faced during the craftsmanship of the idol, citing the complexity of the structure.

Saha claimed that the 111 ft idol of Goddess Saraswati has created a world record since no other Saraswati pandal has been made like this across the country or even the world.

"The idol was crafted within three months. Over 200 artisans created the statue. Making this statue was a huge challenge, but we completed it. Every precaution was taken, from structural safety to crowd management," he said.

The massive idol drew an overwhelming crowd, with nearly 1.5 lakh devotees gathering at the puja pandal to witness the marvel. Organizers ensured robust security arrangements to manage the influx of visitors smoothly.

This idol showcases the artistic excellence of Bengal's artisans and reflects the deep cultural and religious fervour associated with Saraswati Puja in the region.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders extended their wishes to the people, praying for wisdom, prosperity, and well-being on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday also extended her best wishes on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja and prayed for India to become a global knowledge hub.

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha.

It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured through the festival. (ANI)

