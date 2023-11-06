Kolkata, November 6: Kolkata police arrested five persons from different places for allegedly running a cricket betting racket during the ongoing ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023. Arrests were made by the Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) of Kolkata Police on the basis of credible source information.

According to police, the arrested persons identified as Abhisekh Jaiswal, Arun Agarwal, Pradip Barma, Keshab Prasad Mundra, and Kalu Shaw were using various betting apps, to place bets on cricket matches. Accordingly, cases have been registered under Section 120B/420 of IPC, and the West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competition Act in respective police stations. Further investigation is underway. Delhi Police Arrests Two Members Of Online Betting Racket For Placing Bets On South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued blocking orders against 22 "illegal betting apps and websites", including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro. IT ministry said that action has been taken following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh which revealed the app's unlawful operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)