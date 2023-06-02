Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], June 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul hit out at All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday over the death of a BJP member in Simultala and said that the government is creating fear to get votes.

This comes after the West Bengal police on Friday said that an incident of an alleged gunshot had been received from Simultala, Putimari, Dinhata Police station.

According to the Additional SP Cooch Behar, the deceased has been identified as Prashant Basunia.

Talking to ANI, the BJP MLA said, "It is unfortunate that again one of our party members Prashant Basunia has been shot dead by the assailant goons of TMC."

MLA Agnimitra Paul also demanded a CBI investigation into the case and the resignation of the minister who is in charge of North Bengal development.

"Mamata Banerjee's government knows that in the upcoming election, they are not going to votes so they are trying to create fear to get votes. I demand the resignation of the minister who is in charge of North Bengal development and wants a CBI investigation in the case," she said.

The police further said that the investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

