India News | West Bengal BJP Takes out Protest March Against Ladakh Clash, Calls for Boycott of Chinese Goods

Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) The West Bengal unit of BJP on Wednesday took out a candlelight protest march against the killing of Indian soldiers in the fierce clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Led by senior party leaders and MP Locket Chatterjee, the BJP workers took out a procession condemning the incident and calling for boycott of Chinese products.

"We have full faith on Prime Minister Narendra Modi; we had seen after the Pulwama attacks, what a befitting reply Pakistan were given last year," Chatterjee said.

The saffron party workers carried posters and placards that read 'Boycott Made in China Goods', while hailing the Army personnel.

"Every citizen of our country is proud of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in combating imperialist China's conspiracy. The country will forever remember this self-sacrifice. Praying for the 'sadgati' of their 'atma'," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said in a tweet.

Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation between the two countries in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already-volatile border standoff in the region.

