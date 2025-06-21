Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 21 (ANI): Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel on Saturday performed Yoga on the occasion of the International Yoga Day in Siliguri.

Stating the importance of yoga for physical and mental health, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) BSF Chiter Pal said that it was essential to include yoga in routine life.

Also Read | Yoga Gives World the Direction of Peace Amid Global Conflicts, Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025.

" I think Yoga is needed for both physical and mental health as it provides peace. Our jawans do physical activities, but we have also included Yoga in our routine as it is good for everyone...Today is the 11th International Yoga Day, and the direction that the country has under the leadership of PM Modi and the direction and guidelines that we have received from our DG, we have organised a Yoga event here..." Pal told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army also organised a yoga session at the world's highest battlefield, in Siachen. Multiple soldiers, veterans, families and children participated in the session.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Police Arrest Woman With Help of Decoy Customer; 2 Women and Minor Rescued.

Highlighting the theme of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' in a post on X, the Army wrote, "On the 11th International Day of Yoga IDY 2025, Indian Army conducted Yoga sessions from the world's highest battlefield Siachen to all the terrains & climatic conditions through the expanse of the country. IDY2025 witnessed enthusiastic participation from Serving Soldiers, Veterans, Families, Children & Civilians embracing "Yoga as a Way of Life".

Earlier, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performed yoga on the banks of Pangong Tso at Border Outposts (BOPs) Dhan Singh Thapa and Chartse, located at 14,100-14,200 feet above sea level.

The 54th Battalion of ITBP performed yoga in the lead up to International Yoga Day. Sharing the visuals on X, ITBP wrote, "54 Bn #ITBP organised a yoga session as a prelude to International Yoga Day 2025. Himveers participated with zeal, reinforcing the spirit of wellness and discipline."

4th Corps of ITBP, Dirang (Arunachal Pradesh) organised yoga sessions at an altitude above 12000 feet. Sharing on X, ITBP wrote, "4th Corps #ITBP, Dirang (Arunachal Pradesh) organised yoga sessions and cleanliness drives at the Corps Headquarters and forward posts at altitudes above 12000 feet." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)