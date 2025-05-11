Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], May 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered a drone from a village in Murshidabad, West Bengal, located over 2,000 meters inside Indian territory.

The drone, commonly used by photographers for covering events, has raised concerns due to its presence deep within Indian borders.

According to BSF officials, the drone has a limited range of 400-500 meters and a flight time of 15-20 minutes, depending on the battery. Equipped with an inbuilt 4K camera, it lacks any load-carrying capacity, indicating it is primarily designed for aerial photography or videography.

The recovery was made during a routine patrol in a village in Murshidabad district, hence, it is important to distinguish this situation from the recent incidents involving drones, specifically those operated by Pakistan that carry explosives.

The BSF has handed over the drone to PS Shamsergunj, and efforts are underway to trace its origin and operator. (ANI)

