Digha (West Bengal) [India], May 1 (ANI): On Wednesday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and his wife at the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha town of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal.

After inaugurating the temple on April 30, Mamata Banerjee took to X and wrote, "The emotions I felt during the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha are beyond words.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Resorts to Unprovoked Firing on LoC for 7th Consecutive Day.

This sacred space belongs to our Ma, Mati, Manush, and has been brought to life through the collective efforts of the HIDCO team, local residents, artists, industrialists, and devotees from across the state.

This humble abode of Lord Jagannath reflects the very soul of Bengal and will stand as a proud and enduring symbol for generations to come.

Also Read | Caste Census Survey: RSS Cautions Survey Should Not Be Used As 'Political Tool'.

Joy Jagannath!"

Earlier on April 27, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to win the upcoming state Assembly elections by "climbing on the shoulders" of Lord Jagannath.

The remarks were made by Majumdar as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was set to inaugurate Digha Jagannath Temple on April 30.

"On one side, you are killing Hindus, and on the other side, you are constructing temples. Constructing temples or mosques is not the job of the government. For the Ayodhya Ram temple, funds were raised by the people. For the Jagannath Temple in Digha, people should raise funds. Why does the state government have to get involved in this? Mamata Banerjee is trying to win the elections by climbing on the shoulders of Lord Jagannath," Sukanta Majumdar told reporters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)