Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra has died due to age-related ailments at a city hospital. He was 78.

Mitra, who was admitted to a hospital here with kidney ailments a few days ago, passed away at around 1.30 am on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, the hospital sources told PTI.

He had tested negative for COVID-19, they said.

"He was admitted to the hospital due to kidney and heart ailments," a family member said, confirming the news of the Congress leader's death.

Mitra, a veteran Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP, is survived by his wife and son.

