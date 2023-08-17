Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 17 (ANI): The West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, C V Ananda Bose, on Wednesday appointed Dr Gautam Saha as the new interim Vice Chancellor of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya.

Dr. Gautam Saha is a Professor and head of the Department of Agricultural Meteorology and Physics at Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya.

This decision comes amid a long-standing tussle between the State and the Governor.

Earlier, the former Governor of West Bengal, Dhankar, who is now the Vice President, had alleged that the state government had appointed several Vice-Chancellors without Raj Bhavan's consent.

In August this year, the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed in the Assembly on Friday amid opposition by the BJP.

Bill stated, the Chief Minister shall, by virtue of his office, be considered the Chancellor of all state-aided universities, replacing the Governor.

It should be noted that this is the second time the controversial bill has been passed in the Assembly. The bill was passed last year, but the Governor had yet to give his assent. (ANI)

