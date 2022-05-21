Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 21 (ANI): West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple in Assam's Guwahati on Saturday.

"Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar during the day-long Assam visit tomorrow will seek blessings at Kamakhya Temple...at 08.30 AM," the governor's Twitter handle had said on Friday.

Also Read | Karnataka: 3 Kids Among 7 Killed as Cruiser Rams Into Tree in Dharwad.

Located atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, the Kamakhya Temple (one of the oldest of the 51 Shakti Pithas) is a Sakta temple dedicated to the mother goddess Kamakhya.

Earlier on May 9, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered prayers at the said temple, during the former's visit to Assam on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Sarma-led government in the state.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Countdown Starts; Light Rains Likely Over Delhi.

Notably, the Sarma-led BJP government in Assam completed its one year in power on May 10 and Shah launched several projects for the development of the state and inaugurated the first issue of "Asom Barta"-- a 'Government of Assam' newspaper, to keep the state's people abreast with government policies and their implementation.

On the day, Shah also presented President's Colour to the Assam Police for its service over the last 25 years in Guwahati.

Assam is the 10th state in the country to earn the President's Colour for its outstanding performance in combating insurgency, regulating crime, maintaining law and order, and safeguarding the people and properties in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)