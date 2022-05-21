The weather has once again taken a turn in the capital Delhi. It is cloudy with strong winds. According to IMD, today i.e. on Saturday 21 May, it will be cloudy throughout the day and light rain will also be seen in some areas. At the same time, from 22 May i.e. Sunday, most parts of Delhi will see a period of rain. This round of rain will continue till May 24. During this, it may rain with strong winds. Overall, the weather of Delhi will remain pleasant for three days and the temperature will also drop.

According to the information received by the IMD, a Western Disturbance is seen in the form of a cyclonic circulation in Afghanistan and adjoining areas. For this reason, the change in weather is visible everywhere in Delhi-NCR society. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be light rain in the western areas of the Himalayas i.e. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the coming five days. Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Expected to Reach Kerala Early Next Week; Severe Heatwave in Rajasthan Today

Light showers were seen in some areas of Delhi on Friday evening. Although Delhiites were troubled by the heat during the day, but the weather remained pleasant in the evening. Due to this a drop in the minimum temperature was also recorded. According to IMD, it will be cloudy throughout the day on Saturday as well and there may be thunderstorms. Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Hit Kerala on May 27, Says IMD

Light rain may occur in all areas of Delhi on Sunday i.e. 22 May. On Sunday, the minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is 39 degree Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, after this, on May 23 and 24, Delhiites will get relief from rain. In these two days, it may rain with strong thunderstorms.

The temperature will drop by 2 to 3 degrees. The weather will be open on May 25 but it will be cloudy at some places. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature of Delhi will remain within 40 degree Celsius from today i.e. from Saturday to Tuesday.

