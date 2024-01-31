Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Wednesday made a reshuffle in the state's police ranks by transferring a few IPS officers, according to a notification.

Manoj Kumar Verma, an IPS officer of the 1998 batch, replaced Jawed Shamim as the new Additional Director General and Inspector-General of Police (Law and Order).

Shamim, a 1995-batch officer, was given Verma's previous assignment of ADG and IG (Intelligence Bureau) with the additional charge of Additional Director Security.

DG and IGP of South Bengal Siddh Nath Gupta was made the DGP of the State Crime Record Bureau. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Darjeeling Range Nimbalkar Santosh Uttamrao was named DIG of Jalpaiguri, while Barasat SP Bhaskar Mukherjee was made the DIG of Malda Range.

Basirhat SP Joby Thomas K was named the new SP (Superintendent of Police) of Islampur.

